Family friends helping raise money for boy hit by train in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Neighbors are coming together to help the family of an 8-year-old boy hit by a train in New Bern.

According to a GoFundMe page, an 8-year-old, who goes by the nickname Bop was the boy hit by a train on July 21st.

New Bern Police said they received a call around 3:38 p.m. that a child was hit while playing on railroad property near National Avenue by the intersection of Biddle and F streets.

The child was rushed to the hospital as first responders attempted to save one of the child’s limbs.

According to the GoFundMe page the boy has undergone five surgeries and lost the lower half of his right leg. Bop is expected to remain in the hospital for at least five months for rehabilitation.

To help with expenses neighbors have set up a GoFundMe page. If you would like to donate click here.