Deputies: Man wanted for shooting of woman near Seven Springs

By Published: Updated:

SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCT) – A woman is recovering at home after being shot during a disturbance in Seven Springs.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around one o’clock Monday morning on the 2300 block of Piney Grove Church Road in LaGrange.

When deputies arrived they found Megan Goodman with shotgun pellet wounds to her legs Willis Lane. Investigators say Goodman told them she had been shot during a disturbance at hone on Pine Grove Church Road. Deputies say the victim was able to get away and hid in field until seeking help. Goodman was treated and released from the hospital.

As a result of the investigation, deputies secured warrants for Eleazar Cardenas. The 32-year-old faces two counts of Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact he Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (919)731-1481.

Deputies say they also arrested the victim, Megan Goodman, for an outstanding order for arrest in Iredell County. She was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center and given a $16,500 bond.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s