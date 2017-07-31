Deputies: Man wanted for shooting of woman near Seven Springs

SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCT) – A woman is recovering at home after being shot during a disturbance in Seven Springs.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around one o’clock Monday morning on the 2300 block of Piney Grove Church Road in LaGrange.

When deputies arrived they found Megan Goodman with shotgun pellet wounds to her legs Willis Lane. Investigators say Goodman told them she had been shot during a disturbance at hone on Pine Grove Church Road. Deputies say the victim was able to get away and hid in field until seeking help. Goodman was treated and released from the hospital.

As a result of the investigation, deputies secured warrants for Eleazar Cardenas. The 32-year-old faces two counts of Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact he Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (919)731-1481.

Deputies say they also arrested the victim, Megan Goodman, for an outstanding order for arrest in Iredell County. She was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center and given a $16,500 bond.