Communities across East to hold National Night Out events

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Cities and towns across eastern North Carolina will be hosting National Night Out Against Crime events on Tuesday.

The nationwide event is hosted annually by local law enforcement agencies.

The goal of National Night Out is to promote crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie.

The events give communities the opportunity to positively interact with police and deputies in their communities.

Beaufort County

Washington police are hosting National Night Out with former NFL player Terrance Copper at BeeBee Memorial Park.

There are food, games, music, raffle and other activities.

The raffle will be for items such as iPods, bikes a 40-inch TV and free icees.

Several law enforcement agencies will be on hand, and the fire department is sponsoring an obstacle course.

Carteret County

Morehead City’s National Night Out will take place Tuesda, August 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Rotary Park.

Lenoir County

In Kinston, the event will be held outside at the Historic Grainger Stadium Parking Lot from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm.

It will consist of community members and families visiting information tables and participating in fun activities such as games, face painting, listing to local musical groups, etc.

There will be free food and entertainment.

Last year, about 500 people attended the event.

Onslow County

Havelock’s National Night Out starts at 4 p.m. at Walter B Jones Park and the Band of Oz will play from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In Jacksonville, the National Night Out will be held at Riverwalk Crossing Park from 5 to 9 p.m., rain or shine.

Jacksonville’s NNO event won the NC Association of Festivals and Events, Event of the Year Award in 2014, and organizers said they are working to make this year’s event even better.

Admission, parking and shuttle service are free.

There will be musical entertainment, a bicycle giveaway, military vehicles, demonstrations, police and fire vehicles, trucks, motorcycles, police dog demonstrations, car exhibit, children’s activity area, food vendors and fireworks to top off the evening.

Pitt County:

Ayden’s National Night out will be behind the police department and there will be fre food gamesand more. You can also dunk an officer in the dunking booth.

In Farmville, the National Night Out will start at 6 p.m. with inflatable slides, music and food at the Old T-balpracticeve fields off of Ryan Drive.

Also, the Farmville Public Library is sponsoring the movie “The Wildlife” starting around 8:30 p.m.

In Greenville, 22 neighborhoods and organizations have registered to host activities. The city’s theme this year is “Protect Your Property.”s year 22 neighborhoods and organizations have registered to host activities.

Some activities planned for the evening include a street food festival, music, cookouts, and games. The hours for each event will be 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., with the exception of the Uptown Greenville event at Five Points Plaza, which will begin at 5 p.m.

Neighborhoods and groups participating include:

• Uptown Greenville (5PM-8PM, Five Points Plaza Food Truck Festival)

• 3rd Street School (600 West Third Street)

• East Zone Police Substation (3195 E. 10th Street, Suite A.)

• Cherry Oaks North

• Colonial Heights

• Countryside Estates

• Crystal Springs Apartments

• Cypress Glenn

• Dream Park

• Dubber Laney Woods

• Elmhurst/Englewood

• Greenbriar

• Greenfield Terrace

• Hopkins Park

• Kearney Park

• Kristin Drive

• Meadowbrook

• Moyewood

• New Town

• Oak Branches Close

• Shadowood Court

• Windsor Subdivision

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is holding activities at Bell Arthur Fire Department and Grimesland Fire Departments from 6 p.m until 8 p.m.

There will be free food, vendors and chances to meet the deputies.

The town of Winterville, Winterville Police Department, & Winterville Parks & Recreation are holding their National Night Out at Winterville Parks & Rec on Sylvania Street. This year’s event will include free dinner (hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, drinks) and free snow balls provided by Sparky’s Snowballs. There will be free bounce houses and games, free face painting, a DJ, and local vendors to include Chic-Fil-A and the Boys and Girls Club. The Town of Winterville Fire Department will have live interactive hands on fire display for participants to learn the correct way to use a fire extinguisher. We will also have a free raffle of back to school supplies to include backpacks donated by Dollar General of 195 Main St Winterville. The night concludes with a movie (Zootopia) in the park. Come join your local police officers and emergency services providers for a night of community fun

There will be free bounce houses and games, free face painting, a DJ, and local vendors to include Chic-Fil-A and the Boys and Girls Club. The Town of Winterville Fire Department will have live interactive hands on fire display for participants to learn the correct way to use a fire extinguisher. We will also have a free raffle of back to school supplies to include backpacks donated by Dollar General of 195 Main St Winterville. The night concludes with a movie (Zootopia) in the park. Come join your local police officers and emergency services providers for a night of community fun

The town of Winterville Fire Department will have live interactive hands on fire display for participants to learn the correct way to use a fire extinguisher. will also have a free raffle of back to school supplies to include backpacks donated by Dollar General of 195 Main St Winterville. The night concludes with a movie (Zootopia) in the park. Come join your local police officers and emergency services providers for a night of community fun

They will also have a free raffle of back to school supplies to include backpacks donated by Dollar General of 195 Main St Winterville. The night concludes with a movie (Zootopia) in the park. Come join your local police officers and emergency services providers for a night of community fun

The night concludes with a movie (Zootopia) in the park.