Carteret Co. Health Dept. offers suicide intervention program

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT)–One local health department is offering a training program to reduce suicides in its county.

Suicides are the seventh cause of death in Carteret County.

So the health department is offering a QPR course, also known as a question, persuade, or refer course, to area businesses and schools to teach folks how to recognize the warning signs of suicide.

“We train individuals or agencies or organizations to recognize the warning signs that someone may be contemplating suicide, how to question them and help them seek help,” Trey Wright, Carteret Co. Health Dept. said.

Some of those warning signs include behavioral changes like making a will or pulling away from friends or family.

North Carolina ranks 36th in the nation for suicide deaths.

If you or someone you know needs help call 1-800-suicide.

Contact the health department if you’re interested in having them come speak to your business.