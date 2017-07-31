Beaufort Co. EMS testing mass communication phone system tonight

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Emergency Management is testing its mass communication alert system Monday night.

The program is called Hyper Reach.

Residents can register their landlines and cell phones with the county. Once registered citizens will get alerts on their phones regarding a number of county-wide issues ranging from natural disasters, to water outages, to emergency events.

Emergency Management officials say as more people cut their landline phones,  its important to register cell phones so citizens can receive information impacting their neighborhoods.

Tonight’s alert will be a test of the system for all registered phones. The test will happened Monday night at 7p.m.

To register your phone head to the Beaufort County EMS website and click on the read Hyper Reach icon on the bottom right side of the page.

