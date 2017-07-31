Ayden man pleasantly surprised by mystery watermelons

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — In Ayden, one man is enjoying plenty of watermelons, but he didn’t plant or buy any of them.

Thomas Baker says watermelons just started popping up outside his apartment at Deer View Court a few weeks ago.

He didn’t plant any seeds,  but he did throw some fertilizer on the lawn when he saw them growing.

He showed 9OYS about three or four growing Monday.

“I didn’t plant nothing,” said Baker. “I didn’t plant anything at all. I just came out and saw it. It came up out there on its own. I said, ‘That’s a watermelon. It was just about like that.’”

Brown says he is going to share the fruit with his neighbors and nieces.

