Wood Ducks earn series win over Astros

KINSTON, NC (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS) – For the third time in four nights, the Wood Ducks (18-19, 42-64) came from behind to defeat the Astros (24-13, 61-46) by a final of 6-5. The last four runs of the game for the Woodies scored with two outs as Evan Van Hoosier led the way scoring thrice while reaching base four times.

Josh Altmann‘s RBI single through the left side in the eighth scored Preston Scott to give the Wood Ducks the lead. He had two hits on the day along with Ti’Quan Forbes to help a balanced offensive attack.

The go-ahead hit overshadowed a terrific performance from Emerson Martinez. The Venezuelan worked six innings and allowed two runs with a career-high eight strikeouts. He left with a no decision in his ninth quality start of the season.

Down East had control of the game through the first six innings thanks to two RBIs from Matt Lipka and another from Carlos Garay. The Woodies led 3-0 entering the seventh and had Martinez begin the inning on the mound.

He would allow the first two batters to reach and he would give way to Jose Valdespina. The inning turned sour with three hits off of Valdespina and two sacrifice flies to give the Astros their first lead of the game 5-3.

From innings five through eight, the Wood Ducks plated at least one run in each of them. In the seventh, a two-out rally formed with Van Hoosier on second for Josh Morgan, who singled him in with a grounder up the middle. Morgan advanced to second on the throw.

During LeDarious Clark‘s at-bat, Morgan took third on a wild pitch before Clark singled on the left side of the infield to score Morgan and tie the game. Clark was not originally in the starting lineup, but entered in the third for Luis La O.

Scott Williams worked the eighth and ninth innings with only one baserunner and a strikeout for his first win as a Wood Duck. He also lowered his ERA to 0.88 and furthered his scoreless inning streak to 16.2 IP.

With the win, the Wood Ducks claim the series against the Astros for the first time this season and move to six games back for first place in the second-half. Next, Down East hits the road to Carolina for a three-game set with the Mudcats starting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday night.