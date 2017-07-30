North Carolina improves to 2-0 in TOSC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina 9-11 baseball team improved to 2-0 in the Tournament of State Champions after the defeated Alabama 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Andrew Wallen led the way at the plate going 2-2 with a homerun and three RBI in the victory. Alex Popovich also added two RBI. Alabama’s Jacks McClung drove in three runs including a homerun in the third inning where Huntsville scored all of their runs.

North Carolina will now look to go 3-0 in the tournament when they face Tennessee on Monday at 6:15 p.m. Alabama will take on Florida Monday at 3:30 p.m.