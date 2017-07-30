Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center

Standing in the middle of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Hospital where there are currently 26 sea turtles being rehabilitated. They have released over 50 turtles and they are going to continue to do much more.

“I had no concept of a sea turtle hospital, and then we had a turtle wash ashore who was injured. That little turtle started a whole avalanche of things.”

“But what I would like every person that visits to take away with them is that they can be an important part of this work. They can be an important part of saving turtles no matter where they live.”

The sea turtle hospital has dedicated it self to the future of these animals. They have missions that encompass many things such as:

“To protect the mother turtles coming ashore to nest, to protect the nest, and then to protect the hatchlings as they make their way to the beach.”

The countless volunteers get a decent amount of exercise during nesting season.

“Topsail Island is 26 miles long and every morning from May first until the end of August every morning we have volunteers walk every inch of the island, early early in the morning and they are specifically looking for momma turtles tracks.”

You can do more than you think for these sea creatures.

“If you are on the beach, enjoying the beach, its really important that you take your beach gear off of the beach. if you’re on the beach digging some holes, building some sand castles. Before you leave for home that day it would be very nice if you would fill in your holes and fill in your sand castles. That way the people that are on the beach at night will not trip into them and the sea turtles won’t encounter any obstacles when they come into nest.”

They have been open since 1995 and they have helped hundreds of sea turtles, but each turtle has touch the lives of each volunteer.

“But for every single turtle they are in our hearts forever and that is just the bottom line.”

If you would like to donate to the cause or learn more information you can check out their website http://www.seaturtlehospital.org

Also, if you are out along the beach and you see turtle tracks or a beached turtle you can call the sea turtle hotline at 910-470-2880