First Alert Tropical Update: Watching a cluster of storms in the eastern Atlantic

SUMMARY:  One cluster of storms way out in the Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a tropical system this week. Click the video to learn more.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
63° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
62° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
60° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
59° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
60° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
70° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
65° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
63° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
61° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
60° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
