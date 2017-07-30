First Alert Weather: Sunshine and low humidity to start the new week

SUMMARY: High pressure builds in and stays in control to start the week. Details:

TODAY: Clouds break for sunshine by afternoon. Windy with low humidity and highs around 80.

TONIGHT: Breezy, clear, and cool. Lows will be in the 50’s inland and 60’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Sunny and nice. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Sprawling high pressure will keep the weather very quiet in the East through most of the week. The next cold front brings rain back to the area late Friday into Saturday.

TROPICS: Keeping an eye on one disturbance. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast