Altercation results in early morning homicide in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office received a call to shots fired early Sunday morning just outside of Hookerton.

When deputies arrived on Chicken Shack Road, they found 35 year old Mario Bryant of Ayden fatally shot. Through interviews and other evidence, deputies found that Bryant had been in an altercation with 32 year old Jason Jerome Allsbrook of Ayden; the incident lead to the fatal shooting of Bryant.

With the assistance of Ayden Police Department and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Allsbrook was apprehended in Ayden.

Allsbrook is charged with an open count of murder and is in the Greene County Jail under no bond. Allsbrook is due in court on 08/18/2017.