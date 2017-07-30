14 arrested in Pamlico Co. drug operation

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a record number of drug overdoses during June.

During the investigation of those overdoses, the sheriff’s office identified numerous individuals involved with distributing heroin and other deadly drugs in the county.

During July, deputies acted on citizen complaints, conducted controlled purchases of narcotics, executed search warrants and performed proactive patrols in areas where complaints were received.

Deputies arrested and charged 14 individuals with narcotics related charges.

Andrew Leon Barber

504 Willis Street, Bayboro NC

O.B 01/31/1990

Arrested for: Sell/Deliver Sch II X2, Sell/Deliver within 1000Ft of School X2, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver X2, Maintain a Dwelling for Sale of Controlled Substance

Bond: $100,000.00

460 Hale Road, New Bern NC. D.O.B. 01/17/1990

Arrested for: PWISD Heroin X2, Drug Paraphernalia X2

Bond: No Bond

1718 Lee Landing Road, Reelsboro NC. D.O.B 04/26/1979

Arrested for: Sell Deliver Cocaine X3, Sell Controlled Substance Within 1000Ft of School, Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine X4

Bond: $35,000.00

135 Paul Farm Road, Grantsboro NC, D.O.B. 06/11/1985

Arrested for: PWISD SCH II X2, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $10,000.00

504 Willis Street, Bayboro NC. D.O.B. 08/22/1951

Arrested for: Sell/Deliver SCH II X2, Conspire to Sell/Deliver SCH II X2, Maintain Dwelling for Sale of Controlled Substance

Bond: $25,000.00

6333 Neuse Road. New Bern NC D.O.B. 01/27/1996

Arrested for: PWISD Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $5,000.00

Shawna Williams Armstrong

8439 NC Highway 55 West, Grantsboro NC. D.O.B. 06/29/1966

Arrested for: DWI-Drugs, Possess Controlled Substance in Detention Facility, Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $15,000.00

1538 Old Bay River Road, Grantsboro NC. D.O.B. 04/03/1978

Arrested for: PWIMSD Heroin

Bond: $5,000.00

119 Holiday Lane, Oriental NC. D.O.B. 08/23/1997

Arrested for: PWIMSD Cocaine

Bond: $5,000.00

Lukata Raphael Vereen

1099 Hwy 304, Bayboro NC. D.O.B 09/08/1978

Arrested for: PWIMSD SCH IV, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $7,000.00

3730 Lowland Road, Low Land NC, D.O.B. 07/23/1986

Arrested for: Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Stolen Firearm

Bond: $5,000.00

109 Mill Quarter Road. Grantsboro NC, D.O.B 02/02/1990

Arrested for: Possession of Cocaine, Simple Possess SCH III CS, Drug Paraphernalia X2

Bond: $27,000.00

10206 Neuse Road, Grantsboro NC. D.O.B. 12/26/1996

Arrested for: PWISD Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $3,000.00

106 Oakwood Drive, New Bern NC. D.O.B. 05/21/1982

Arrested for: PWISD Cocaine, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia X2

Bond: $8,000.00