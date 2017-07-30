14 arrested in Pamlico Co. drug operation

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a record number of drug overdoses during June.

During the investigation of those overdoses, the sheriff’s office identified numerous individuals involved with distributing heroin and other deadly drugs in the county.

During July, deputies acted on citizen complaints, conducted controlled purchases of narcotics, executed search warrants and performed proactive patrols in areas where complaints were received.

Deputies arrested and charged 14 individuals with narcotics related charges.

Pamlico Co. Drug Arrests

 

  • Andrew Leon Barber
    504 Willis Street, Bayboro NC
    O.B 01/31/1990
    Arrested for: Sell/Deliver Sch II X2, Sell/Deliver within 1000Ft of School X2, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver X2, Maintain a Dwelling for Sale of Controlled Substance
    Bond: $100,000.00
  • Emari Ford
    460 Hale Road, New Bern NC. D.O.B. 01/17/1990
    Arrested for: PWISD Heroin X2, Drug Paraphernalia X2
    Bond: No Bond
  • Bobby Earl Barber Jr.
    1718 Lee Landing Road, Reelsboro NC. D.O.B 04/26/1979
    Arrested for: Sell Deliver Cocaine X3, Sell Controlled Substance Within 1000Ft of School, Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine X4
    Bond: $35,000.00
  • Joseph Edward Mayo
    135 Paul Farm Road, Grantsboro NC, D.O.B. 06/11/1985
    Arrested for: PWISD SCH II X2, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
    Bond: $10,000.00
  • Bobby Earl Barber Sr.
    504 Willis Street, Bayboro NC. D.O.B. 08/22/1951
    Arrested for: Sell/Deliver SCH II X2, Conspire to Sell/Deliver SCH II X2, Maintain Dwelling for Sale of Controlled Substance
    Bond: $25,000.00
  • Christopher Blake Gaskill
    6333 Neuse Road. New Bern NC D.O.B. 01/27/1996
    Arrested for: PWISD Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
    Bond: $5,000.00
  • Shawna Williams Armstrong
    8439 NC Highway 55 West, Grantsboro NC. D.O.B. 06/29/1966
    Arrested for: DWI-Drugs, Possess Controlled Substance in Detention Facility, Drug Paraphernalia
    Bond: $15,000.00
  • Jennifer Blount Lofton
    1538 Old Bay River Road, Grantsboro NC. D.O.B. 04/03/1978
    Arrested for: PWIMSD Heroin
    Bond: $5,000.00
  • Michael Robert Kuzminski
    119 Holiday Lane, Oriental NC. D.O.B. 08/23/1997
    Arrested for: PWIMSD Cocaine
    Bond: $5,000.00
  • Lukata Raphael Vereen
    1099 Hwy 304, Bayboro NC. D.O.B 09/08/1978
    Arrested for: PWIMSD SCH IV, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
    Bond: $7,000.00
  • Brandon David Oneal
    3730 Lowland Road, Low Land NC, D.O.B. 07/23/1986
    Arrested for: Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Stolen Firearm
    Bond: $5,000.00
  • Katelyn Amanda Griffin
    109 Mill Quarter Road. Grantsboro NC, D.O.B 02/02/1990
    Arrested for: Possession of Cocaine, Simple Possess SCH III CS, Drug Paraphernalia X2
    Bond: $27,000.00
  • Gavin Michael Louie Godwin
    10206 Neuse Road, Grantsboro NC. D.O.B. 12/26/1996
    Arrested for: PWISD Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia
    Bond: $3,000.00
  • Tyree Marquell Jones
    106 Oakwood Drive, New Bern NC. D.O.B. 05/21/1982
    Arrested for: PWISD Cocaine, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia X2
    Bond: $8,000.00

