14 arrested in Pamlico Co. drug operation

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a record number of drug overdoses during June.
During the investigation of those overdoses, the sheriff’s office identified numerous individuals involved with distributing heroin and other deadly drugs in the county.
During July, deputies acted on citizen complaints, conducted controlled purchases of narcotics, executed search warrants and performed proactive patrols in areas where complaints were received.
Deputies arrested and charged 14 individuals with narcotics related charges.
Pamlico Co. Drug Arrests
- Andrew Leon Barber
504 Willis Street, Bayboro NC
O.B 01/31/1990
Arrested for: Sell/Deliver Sch II X2, Sell/Deliver within 1000Ft of School X2, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver X2, Maintain a Dwelling for Sale of Controlled Substance
Bond: $100,000.00
- Emari Ford
460 Hale Road, New Bern NC. D.O.B. 01/17/1990
Arrested for: PWISD Heroin X2, Drug Paraphernalia X2
Bond: No Bond
- Bobby Earl Barber Jr.
1718 Lee Landing Road, Reelsboro NC. D.O.B 04/26/1979
Arrested for: Sell Deliver Cocaine X3, Sell Controlled Substance Within 1000Ft of School, Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine X4
Bond: $35,000.00
- Joseph Edward Mayo
135 Paul Farm Road, Grantsboro NC, D.O.B. 06/11/1985
Arrested for: PWISD SCH II X2, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $10,000.00
- Bobby Earl Barber Sr.
504 Willis Street, Bayboro NC. D.O.B. 08/22/1951
Arrested for: Sell/Deliver SCH II X2, Conspire to Sell/Deliver SCH II X2, Maintain Dwelling for Sale of Controlled Substance
Bond: $25,000.00
- Christopher Blake Gaskill
6333 Neuse Road. New Bern NC D.O.B. 01/27/1996
Arrested for: PWISD Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $5,000.00
- Shawna Williams Armstrong
8439 NC Highway 55 West, Grantsboro NC. D.O.B. 06/29/1966
Arrested for: DWI-Drugs, Possess Controlled Substance in Detention Facility, Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $15,000.00
- Jennifer Blount Lofton
1538 Old Bay River Road, Grantsboro NC. D.O.B. 04/03/1978
Arrested for: PWIMSD Heroin
Bond: $5,000.00
- Michael Robert Kuzminski
119 Holiday Lane, Oriental NC. D.O.B. 08/23/1997
Arrested for: PWIMSD Cocaine
Bond: $5,000.00
- Lukata Raphael Vereen
1099 Hwy 304, Bayboro NC. D.O.B 09/08/1978
Arrested for: PWIMSD SCH IV, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $7,000.00
- Brandon David Oneal
3730 Lowland Road, Low Land NC, D.O.B. 07/23/1986
Arrested for: Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Stolen Firearm
Bond: $5,000.00
- Katelyn Amanda Griffin
109 Mill Quarter Road. Grantsboro NC, D.O.B 02/02/1990
Arrested for: Possession of Cocaine, Simple Possess SCH III CS, Drug Paraphernalia X2
Bond: $27,000.00
- Gavin Michael Louie Godwin
10206 Neuse Road, Grantsboro NC. D.O.B. 12/26/1996
Arrested for: PWISD Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $3,000.00
- Tyree Marquell Jones
106 Oakwood Drive, New Bern NC. D.O.B. 05/21/1982
Arrested for: PWISD Cocaine, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia X2
Bond: $8,000.00