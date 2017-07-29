Silver alert issued for 92-year-old Craven County man

By Published:

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Silver Alert is being issued for 92-year old Ralph Corbett Potter Jr.

Officials believe he may en route to the Cove City Cemetery, he was last seen  at 204 McCoy Ave around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Potter Jr suffers is 5-feet and 9-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue checkered shirt.

He was last seen driving a 2003 beige Ford Escape, North Carolina registration ZYB-9788 at the intersection of North Main Street and OLD US 70 Highway in Cove City.

Anyone with information on the location of Ralph Potter Jr. is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s