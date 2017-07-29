Silver alert issued for 92-year-old Craven County man

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Silver Alert is being issued for 92-year old Ralph Corbett Potter Jr.

Officials believe he may en route to the Cove City Cemetery, he was last seen at 204 McCoy Ave around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Potter Jr suffers is 5-feet and 9-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue checkered shirt.

He was last seen driving a 2003 beige Ford Escape, North Carolina registration ZYB-9788 at the intersection of North Main Street and OLD US 70 Highway in Cove City.

Anyone with information on the location of Ralph Potter Jr. is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.