North Carolina picks up win in TOSC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina 9-11 baseball state champions picked up a 3-2 victory over West Virginia in the opening game of the Tournament of State Champions hosted at Elm Street Park in Greenville.

The Greenville Tar Heel team got the scoring going in the third inning on a pop-up in foul territory that allowed Alex Popovitch to tag up and score from third when nobody was covering home plate. Later, a run came on a wild pitch and the final run was scored on a fielders choice.

West Virginia countered with a two-run homerun off the bat of Jack Eastone, but that is close as WV would get.

Andrew Wallen got the start for North Carolina and gave up just two hits while striking out six en route to the victory.

North Carolina has a quick turnaround when they will face Alabama at 10:00 a.m. Alabama is coming off an 18-8 loss to Georgia in their opening game.

