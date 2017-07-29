Mandatory OBX evacuations continue, citations written for violators

Ice is displayed at the Variety Store on Thursday, July 27, 2017, on Ocracoke Island on North Carolina's Outer Banks. An estimated 10,000 tourists were ordered Thursday to evacuate the island after a construction company caused a power outage, leaving people stranded without air conditioning or places to eat. (C. Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – Mandatory evacuations continue Saturday for Ocracoke Island due to massive power outages. Only Ocracoke residents, seasonal residents, non-resident property owners, vendors and emergency personnel with a valid re-entry pass will be allowed on the island.

The Hyde County Sheriff’s Office said they will now begin writing citations for violators who have not listened to the mandatory evacuation orders.

Officials say there are also gas shortages in some areas of the Outer Banks. Dare County officials requested anyone evacuating from Ocracoke to Hatteras wait until they are north of the Oregon Inlet to fuel.

Engineers are currently on-site to fix the main transmission line near the Bonner Bridge that caused the massive power outage. Excavation crews began digging down to the line Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, NC DOT Secretary Jim Trogdon visited the location of the transmission line to access progress.

Gov. Roy Cooper has pledged state resources to speed up the process to restore power and limit the impact of the outage.

“I appreciate the hard work utility crews are doing to get the power back on and we must help them get the work done quickly,” Gov. Cooper said. “State resources are available to help Hatteras and Ocracoke and we’ll do all we can to get repairs moving.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the NC DOT Ferry Division reported they had evacuated 3,782 people and 1,485 cars. There is currently no wait time at the ferry terminals.

If you have any questions about ferry reservations, cancellations, or refunds, please contact the NC DOT Ferry Division at 252-928-5311.

