Local fire chief named Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – North Lenoir Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Wade was recently named the 2017 Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year.

The award was handed out by the International Association of Fire Chiefs this past week during a conference in Charlotte. The international award is the highest Chief of the Year award given out.

Chief Wade joined North Lenoir Fire & Resuce in 1996, and was named chief in 2010.

As chief, Wade has created one of the premier training facilities in the region, allowing his fire fighters to better prepare for the real thing.

Wade was recognized along with Marvin Riggins, a fire chief in Macon, GA.

“The leadership and integrity modeled by Chief Wade and Chief Riggins are truly an inspiration to us all and to the fire service, reminding us of the crucial function of fire departments in society today,” said Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of the Fire & Emergency segment and Pierce Manufacturing. “Together, these leaders have nearly 60 years of dedicated service to their departments and the communities they serve. It is an honor to bestow these awards, and all of us at Pierce congratulate Chiefs Riggins and Wade!”