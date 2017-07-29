Former Kinston Charter Academy building now home to Deeper Life Bible Church

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – An old building in Kinston is finally being repurposed to serve the community.

After years of sitting abandoned the old Kinston Charter Academy will open its doors this weekend to a large religious conference as the new deeper life regional conference center.

Deeper Life Bible Church is a multinational Bible Based Holiness Church.The church started in 1973 at Lagos Nigeria with 15 people, under the leadership of its founder and the General Superintendent – Pastor Dr. William F. Kumuyi.

The Church has since grown into millions of people with branches all over Africa, Europe, Asia, Middle East, and over 90 branches in the United States of America.

More than a thousand people are expected to be in attendance Saturday and Sunday to praise worship and fellowship.

People are coming from all over the country including Florida, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Pastor Michael Dada says he excited what this means for the community going forward.

“life is coming back to not just this building but to the city we are coming because we are not just coming this year we are coming year in and year out,” said Dada.

If you would like to attend the conference it is not too late. You can register when you arrive at the location.