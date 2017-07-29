First Alert Weather: Strong storms possible today

SUMMARY: A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect today. Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible, especially through early afternoon. Details:

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms, some strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours through early afternoon. A few showers linger late in the day. Humid with highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows will be in the 60’s.

SUNDAY: A shower early, then clouds break for sunshine. Less humid with highs around 80.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure settles in bringing quiet weather for much of the week. The next cold front will bring a better chance for storms again by Friday.

TROPICS:  The tropics are quiet for now. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sat
77° F
precip:
60%
10am
Sat
78° F
precip:
50%
11am
Sat
79° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sun
67° F
precip:
40%
1am
Sun
66° F
precip:
40%
2am
Sun
65° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sun
66° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sun
65° F
precip:
20%
5am
Sun
65° F
precip:
20%
6am
Sun
65° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sun
66° F
precip:
20%
8am
Sun
67° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sun
69° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sun
72° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
62° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
62° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
