First Alert Weather: Strong storms possible today

SUMMARY: A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect today. Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible, especially through early afternoon. Details:

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms, some strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours through early afternoon. A few showers linger late in the day. Humid with highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows will be in the 60’s.

SUNDAY: A shower early, then clouds break for sunshine. Less humid with highs around 80.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure settles in bringing quiet weather for much of the week. The next cold front will bring a better chance for storms again by Friday.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 77 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 40% 80 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 40% 66 ° F precip: 40% 65 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast