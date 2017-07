HOOKERTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects after a break-in at the Hookerton Town Hall.

It happened during the overnight hours of July16th.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects gained entry into the building by cutting a hole in one of the walls.During the break-in the suspects did manage to take a safe.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 174-3411.