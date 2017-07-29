Brick laying ceremony for vets in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Rain did not stop people in the town of Tarboro from honoring men and women who have served our country. A special brick laying ceremony was held to remember those from Edgecombe County who have served.

The bricks, in the bed of an old military truck, were led down main street in Tarboro before being laid in the Edgecombe County Veterans Military Museum brick yard.

Almost fifty bricks were added to the already 800 in the memorial. For most, these bricks are more than just blocks in the ground.

“It means to me personally, somebody remembered,” said President of the Edgecombe County Veterans Military Museum, Donnie Hale, “I got paid, I didn’t get a parade. A lot of these folks didn’t get a parade either.”

For more information on the Museum its self you can visit their website at www.edgecombevet.com or click here.

