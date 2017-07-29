Bodies of fallen Sailor and Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune return home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The bodies of a marine and sailor killed in a deadly plane crash in Mississippi return home.

The body of Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey arrived at Indianapolis International Airport on July 27th. A military funeral procession escorted the 30-year-old’s body through his home town of Middletown, Indiana before arriving at a funeral home in New Castle.

Lohrey’s funeral is scheduled for 4p.m. on July 31st at the Middletown Church of the Nazarene.

Family and friends also gathered to say their final goodbyes to Staff Sgt. Robert Cox on Saturday.  A memorial service was held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ventura, California.

Firefighters and residents lined the overpasses of Ventura County on July 22nd  as a procession returned Cox’ remains to his hometown.

The procession began at Los Angeles International Airport and continued to Ventura County.

 

Lohrey and Cox were both stationed in North Carolina.
The two fallen service members were among 16 killed when their military refueling plane crashed in Mississippi on July 10th.

 

