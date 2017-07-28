Wood Ducks pick up third straight win

KINSTON, NC (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS) – Another three-run seventh inning catapulted the Wood Ducks (17-18, 41-63) to their third straight win and second against the Astros (23-12, 60-45) in a 5-2 final. Matt Lipka tallied three hits and three runs batted in to lead the offense.

The pitching staff held Buies Creek scoreless for the last six innings of the game to keep the Woodies in it. Jonathan Hernandez completed six innings with six strikeouts in a no decision. From the bullpen, Tyler Ferguson and Kelvin Vasquez combined for the final three innings with six strikeouts as both claimed their first win and save respectively.

Down East had to come from behind for the second straight night after trailing 2-0 through two. Lipka’s first RBI came in the third with a single to score Preston Scott – who doubled.

Josh Altman provided the tying run in the fourth with a single into right-center. It marked his 30th run batted in of the season.

While the pitching staff collected strikeouts to a total of 12 on the night, the offense re-emerged in the seventh. A successful bunt coupled with a fielding error and an unsuccessful bunt had runners on the corners with one out for Lipka.

He jumped at the first pitch he saw for a double down the left field line. Evan Van Hoosier and LeDarious Clark scored to take the lead on Lipka’s third hit of the game. He came in to score by showcasing his speed.

While Lipka was attempting to steal third, Josh Morgan bounced a ball to the right side fielded at first. Lipka never broke stride around third as the Astros retired Morgan and allowed Lipka to score from second.

After Ferguson finished his two frames, Vasquez emerged to avenge his demons from a blown save on Monday night. He retired the side in order with two strikeouts to seal the win.

Game three of the series is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. Right-hander Steven Bruce (2-2, 6.52) will make his first home start for the Wood Ducks against lefty Cionel Perez (1-0, 1.64). You can listen to every pitch of the 2017 season live on Sports/Talk 960 The Bull or streamed on the TuneIn Radio app.