Health conditions you should be aware of before riding amusement rides

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While mechanical malfunctions only account for less than 1% of accidents, more occur from preexisting health conditions.

There are many restrictions some people may not know about.

Amusement park rides are something people treat as something fun.

They usually don’t think about getting hurt.

There are rules and regulations to follow before riding – especially if you have pre-existing conditions.

“There are state regulations and the amusement company puts those regulations on those ride for instance if you have heart problems some rides are not recommended for you to get on,” said Mark Pilgreen, Executive Vice President for the Lenoir County Fair.

Here are some of the suggested health concerns you should take note of before riding.

-Pregnant women

– High blood pressure

-Heart problems

-Spinal surgeries/problems

-Collar bones or neck fractures

-Brain injuries

-Any type of recent surgery

Lenoir County is holding a fair in September where the same company that did the Ohio fair will be doing the rides

Officials for the event say they plan to have rides.

