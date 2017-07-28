Greenville Salvation Army supplies breakfast for community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville’s Salvation Army is making a change with one breakfast sandwich at a time.

Each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Maj. Ken Morris and his wife Connie Morris wake up before 6:00 a.m. to serve those who are waiting to eat.

“Some folks like the sausage, some folks like the eggs, some folks like the grilled cheese,” said Ken Morris.

The initiative is geared to helping those who are hungry.

The program offers free laundry service and haircuts.

But those meals cost money according to Major Morris.

“This program costs us about $25,000 a year, and there are some folks who actually give directly for this program,” said Ken Morris.

The program serves more than 70 people per day and shells out 1,100 to 1,400 meals per month.

Yet, money isn’t the root for his purpose of serving others.

“It’s sad to say but again some folks utilize this program for all their meals,” Ken Morris said.

This program also allows volunteers to help those who need it, like Jerome Green.

“I always think about how I got helped in my past,” said Green. “Someone helped me when I was doing kind of bad and offered me things that I needed.”

Connie Morris says it provides her with a new purpose in life.

“I love this, getting to know the people, getting to joke with them, and getting their children involved with our youth programs,” said Connie Morris.

She also says it’s more than just giving out sandwiches.

“You start recognizing people and you call them by name, and they realize that their not just a nameless person or a number, there’s nothing better,” said Connie Morris.

If you want to volunteer, you can visit the Greenville Corps at 2337 W. Dickinson Avenue. or call the office at 1-252-756-3388.