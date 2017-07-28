First Alert Tropical Update: Tracking thunderstorms near Cape Verde Islands

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  We are tracking an area of thunderstorms south of the Cape Verde Islands. Click the video to learn more.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
78° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
80° F
precip:
20%
11am
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
50%
12am
Sat
76° F
precip:
50%
1am
Sat
75° F
precip:
60%
2am
Sat
74° F
precip:
50%
3am
Sat
74° F
precip:
40%
4am
Sat
74° F
precip:
40%
5am
Sat
75° F
precip:
70%
6am
Sat
75° F
precip:
60%
7am
Sat
75° F
precip:
30%
8am
Sat
75° F
precip:
40%
9am
Sat
76° F
precip:
40%
10am
Sat
77° F
precip:
30%
11am
Sat
78° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sun
68° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sun
67° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sun
67° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
