First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

SUMMARY: An incoming cold front could bring severe thunderstorms this afternoon. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with showers and an isolated storm along and north of highway 264. Temperatures are back to warm and muggy summer levels, in the 70s and 80 at the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms, especially north of highway 264 through early afternoon then sinking southward through all of eastern North Carolina through the late afternoon into the evening and primetime. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s and it is breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side.

TONIGHT: Showers and an isolated thunderstorm move through overnight and temperatures stay warm and humid, in the 70s. It will be breezy at times, winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of storms on Saturday but drier for Sunday, cooler and less humid.. Highs in the lower 80’s.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor thunderstorms southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Click here for your tropical update.

