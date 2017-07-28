Down Eats: Christy’s Euro Pub in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for something off the beaten path serving up unique dishes in a welcoming environment, you may want to check out Christy’s Euro Pub in Greenville.

Located along Jarvis St. just a few blocks away from East Carolina University, Christy’s is tucked away within the grid outside of the area many Uptown restaurants are located in.

Christy’s started of as a pub with greasy bar food, but changed to what the owners describe as “glorified bar food” when Tandi Mahn-Wilson took over in 2009.

“We keep thinking that we are at max capacity for sales and growth, and then every month proves us wrong,” Mahn-Wilson said.

The big change she brought was using locally sourced food and making everything, including their amazing sauces, in house.

One of the best parts of Christy’s is they serve breakfast everyday until 5 p.m. One of the best selling items is fittingly known as the Stoner’s Delight.

“That’s French toast batter and we will just dip this in the batter,” said chef Kareem Jenkins.

Stoner’s Delight is a hogie roll, dipped in french toast batter, and then heated up on the grill. From there, it’s topped with powered sugar, three scrambled eggs, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Then it’s dusted with a bit more sugar, and served up with syrup. We give it five stars!

They’re even making their own batter for beer-battered onion rings. Using a tasty ale, these onion rings bring all the flavor you expect, served up next to homemade remoulade sauce.

But if you talk to some Christy’s regulars, you’ll hear a lot about the pulled pork nachos.

“Flour tortilla chips, lots of pulled pork and then like sour cream, cheese, tomatoes,” said Karen Kennamer, who can be seen at Christy’s at least once a month.

“The pork is really good and I like the chips. It’s all together just really good,” said Emma Combs.

Christy’s is more than just a restaurant though. The regulars, owners and employees all describe it like a second home.

“It’s kind of like Cheers. You go here like after you’ve had a hard day or whatever just to like feel better and just have a good time with good food,” Kennamer said.

They’re even serving local fish, raised down in Ayden. One of their best sellers is the fried catfish and chips.

“When you say catfish they’ll bring it up breaded already just like this, and our breading is flour and cornmeal and slap, we put it in everything,” said Jenkins.

Slap is the special seasoning blend Christy’s has become known for.

Whatever you get at Christy’s is good. For more information about Christy’s click here.