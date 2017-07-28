Down East businesses are feeling the effects of the mandatory evacuation

CEDAR ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT)–The mandatory evacuation isn’t only causing problems for folks in the Outer Banks trying to enjoy their vacations, it’s also causing problems for the local businesses; especially those at Cedar Island.

The mandatory evacuation means no influx of folks going through Cedar Island to get to the ferry. It also means a lot of unhappy folks getting off the ferry to head back home.

The Island’s Choice is one of the last stops on the island before you get to the ferry. Owner Sherman Goodwin’s been in this location for about 12 years now. And this time of year, he’s used to getting the business.

“Usually everyone knows this is the last stop before you get on the ferry so they’ll stop and gas up, come in and get a drink, or use the bathroom,” Sherman said. “It’s not been that way today. They’re going by but they’re kinda ticked off and want to go home or about their business.”

Hundreds of vacationers made their way back from Ocracoke today on the Cedar Island Ferry.

The Slack and Moss families were a few of them. They were celebrating their annual family reunion at Ocracoke for the last five days.

“I pity the guy who cut the cable,” said Grant Slack, vacationing from Tennessee. “You’d be surprised by how because of a little event like this, civilization goes right out the window. And by civilization, I mean air conditioning.”

The good news is, those who made ferry reservations can get their money back.

“They’re being fully refunded,” said Myrna Willis, Cedar Island Ferry. “Some have been upset because they’ve been planning their vacations maybe for a year or so but most of the people have been very nice. They understand.”

Goodwin says he expects his store to be okay thanks to local business but he has one request: get the power back on at the Outer Banks and please do it quickly.