Wilson police searching for homeless man charged with murder in Thursday morning stabbing

CBS North Carolina Published:

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a man who’s been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing in the 800 block of Woodrow Street in Wilson early Thursday morning.

The victim, Wilson resident Joseph Cornell Bullock, 36, arrived at Wilson Medical Center with a stab wound, police said. Hospital staff called police to alert them to his arrival at about 1:35 a.m. Thursday. Bullock died despite treatment.

Police discussed the matter with the Wilson County District Attorney’s Office, then secured a warrant charging Rashmell Pete-Melvin Freeman, 35.

Police are searching for Freeman, who is homeless, authorities said.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s