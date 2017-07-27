Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office wraps up summer camp with special award

By Published:

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up their sixth annual summer camp Thursday afternoon with a special award ceremony at Grifton School.

Every year, the Caleb Buck Award is given out to a camper who is dedicated to helping others.

The award is named after a previous camper who died in 2012. His brother attended the ceremony.

Zion Glover received the award for his excellence in serving others.

The summer camp runs for five weeks and allows campers to explore different parts of the state.

Pitt County Sheriff Neil Elks says it offers students a new perspective of the world.

“It was the first time that some of them actually expressed that they actually been on a boat,” said Elks. “Some of them are going outside of their neighborhoods and now have the opportunity to go to Raleigh and go to Washington.”

Campers had a chance to explore the Belle of Washington, Galaxy Park in Raleigh and even visited a Kinston water park.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s