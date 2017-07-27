Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office wraps up summer camp with special award

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up their sixth annual summer camp Thursday afternoon with a special award ceremony at Grifton School.

Every year, the Caleb Buck Award is given out to a camper who is dedicated to helping others.

The award is named after a previous camper who died in 2012. His brother attended the ceremony.

Zion Glover received the award for his excellence in serving others.

The summer camp runs for five weeks and allows campers to explore different parts of the state.

Pitt County Sheriff Neil Elks says it offers students a new perspective of the world.

“It was the first time that some of them actually expressed that they actually been on a boat,” said Elks. “Some of them are going outside of their neighborhoods and now have the opportunity to go to Raleigh and go to Washington.”

Campers had a chance to explore the Belle of Washington, Galaxy Park in Raleigh and even visited a Kinston water park.