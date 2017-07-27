Ohio State Fair carnival operating company to host fairs in ENC

COLUMBUS, OH (APWNCT) – The carnival operating company which is hosting the Ohio State Fair is expected to host fairs in Lenoir and Onslow Counties this Fall.

Amusements of America is hosting the Ohio State Fair until August 6. During the fair on Wednesday night, a swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart. One person was killed and seven others were injured.

According to its website, Amusements of America is hosting the Lenoir County Fair from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23 and the Onslow County Fair from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7. It is also scheduled at the Rocky Mount Fair from Sept. 25 to Sept. 30.

The fair did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment on the accident.. In a post on its Twitter page it said: “There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available.”

Dramatic video captured by a bystander shows the ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in the air when it crashes into something and part of the ride flies off, throwing riders to the ground.

Five of the injured were in critical condition and the other two were in stable condition at area hospitals, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said. The man who was killed was one of several who were thrown when the ride malfunctioned, Martin said.

In a statement, Republican Gov. John Kasich said he was “terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair.”

Kasich said he has ordered a full investigation and also ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.