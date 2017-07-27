Hundreds of Teenagers gather in New Bern to rebuild and repair homes

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Hundreds of teenagers are in New Bern this week for a summer program aimed to rebuild and restore homes.

The 350 plus teenagers from across America are on a mission to help those in need.

The event is sponsored by the Neuse River Community Development Corporation, Group Cares, and Paint Your Heart Out.

Over the course of the week, high school-ers will help fix or add to over 60 homes in the New Bern area.

Those being helped are from lower income or disabled households.

This work helps with daily needs like opening the door, going up the steps, or making repairs to a leaky roof.

“The improvements that are being done minor repairs that probably for you and me are that we wouldn’t think twice about getting done,” said Leigh Anne Friesen program administrator for the Neuse River Community Development Corporation. “For an elderly widow or disabled home owner, it’s something that is insurmountable.”

For those taking time out of their summer vacation to help others it’s no problem.

“We can all get caught up in our personal lives doing what we want to do and helping ourselves instead of helping people who can’t help themselves,” said Emily Grace Carter, a volunteer from Lexington, South Carolina.

Event coordinators say 12,000 work hours are being put in which equates to over 300,000 dollars in work.

Those involved couldn’t express how excited they are for next year.

Officials running the camp say the numbers have nearly doubled since last year and hope to keep growing.

