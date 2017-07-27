First Alert Weather: Quiet Thursday, stormy Friday

SUMMARY: Quiet weather continues through today, but a “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect Friday. An approaching cold front may bring strong/severe thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy with perhaps some patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower or storm late. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 inland and mid 80s coastal. Humidity is tolerable, so it will feel like it is in the lower 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: A quiet night for us with partly to mostly cloudy skies but it is warmer and more humid, in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with strong/severe storms possible. Highs in the 90’s. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor thunderstorms south of the Cape Verde Islands. Click here for your tropical update.

