First Alert Weather: Quiet Thursday, stormy Friday

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Quiet weather continues through today, but a “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect Friday. An approaching cold front may bring strong/severe thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy with perhaps some patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower or storm late. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 inland and mid 80s coastal. Humidity is tolerable, so it will feel like it is in the lower 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: A quiet night for us with partly to mostly cloudy skies but it is warmer and more humid, in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with strong/severe storms possible. Highs in the 90’s. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect.

TROPICS:  We continue to monitor thunderstorms south of the Cape Verde Islands. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
80° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
91° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
91° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
76° F
precip:
40%
2am
Fri
76° F
precip:
50%
3am
Fri
76° F
precip:
50%
4am
Fri
75° F
precip:
60%
5am
Fri
75° F
precip:
30%
6am
Fri
75° F
precip:
50%
7am
Fri
75° F
precip:
60%
8am
Fri
76° F
precip:
50%
9am
Fri
78° F
precip:
50%
10am
Fri
80° F
precip:
40%
11am
Fri
81° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
77° F
precip:
60%
1am
Sat
77° F
precip:
70%
2am
Sat
76° F
precip:
70%
3am
Sat
76° F
precip:
40%
4am
Sat
75° F
precip:
50%
5am
Sat
76° F
precip:
70%
6am
Sat
75° F
precip:
80%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.