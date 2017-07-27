Fallen Marine in military plane crash returns home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a Marine killed in a deadly plane crash in Mississippi returned home Wednesday night.

People lined the streets throughout Onslow County from Richlands to Jacksonville to offer their support as Sgt. Joe Murray’s body returned.

The procession was led by the Patriot Riders and received a Highway Patrol escort from Raleigh to the Jacksonville funeral home where his family received visitation.

“They support our country, and they sacrificed their lives for us and if they weren’t here, we wouldn’t be here right now,” said Matthew Rojas, 11.

“We’re a military community, and I wanted to show my support,” said Ashely Murphy, who lives in Jacksonville. “I think it’s amazing what these guys do and for them to lay down their life.”

There was a pub crawl in Jacksonville Wednesday night to help the fallen Marines’ families.

Ten percent of the money raised is going toward the MARSOC Foundation.