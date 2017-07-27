Fallen Marine in military plane crash returns home

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a Marine killed in a deadly plane crash in Mississippi returned home Wednesday night.

People lined the streets throughout Onslow County from Richlands to Jacksonville to offer their support as Sgt. Joe Murray’s body returned.

The procession was led by the Patriot Riders and received a Highway Patrol escort from Raleigh to the Jacksonville funeral home where his family received visitation.

“They support our country, and they sacrificed their lives for us and if they weren’t here, we wouldn’t be here right now,” said Matthew Rojas, 11.

“We’re a military community, and I wanted to show my support,” said Ashely Murphy, who lives in Jacksonville. “I think it’s amazing what these guys do and for them to lay down their life.”

There was a pub crawl in Jacksonville Wednesday night to help the fallen Marines’ families.

Ten percent of the money raised is going toward the MARSOC Foundation.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s