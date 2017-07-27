East Carolina University selects new police chief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University has selected a new police chief.

Jon Barnwell was selected as chief of the ECU Police Department after a national search and will begin his new role September 1, according to the university.

Barnwell is originally from Hendersonville, North Carolina, and has 19 years of experience in campus law enforcement.

He comes to ECU from Tulane University in New Orleans where he has been the superintendent of police since 2012. At Tulane, he oversees 100 sworn police officers on three campuses and supervises two police chiefs.

“Jon will be a great addition to ECU. He has a strong record of community engagement and innovative policing through integrating technology into security and law enforcement operations,” said Bill Koch, associate vice chancellor for environmental health and campus safety at ECU.

The ECU Police Department employs approximately 60 sworn officers and a civilian staff.

ECU police Chief Gerald Lewis resigned last year, and Jason Sugg was filling the role of interim chief until Barnwell’s selection.

