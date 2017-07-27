Family fights to recover from mobile home fire that wiped out everything

WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT)— A family in Winterville is struggling after their double-wide trailer on Abbott Farm Road caught fire early Wednesday morning and was deemed a total loss.

Two vehicles were destroyed as well.

The couple and their children, ages 18 and eight months old, have nowhere to go.

The 18-year-old got up in the middle of the night, saw smoke coming from the kitchen and got her parents, younger brother and dogs to safety.

Their church put them up in a hotel for three days, but they have nowhere to stay after that.

Cynthia Tyson said it was her son’s home.

They don’t have any clothes, food, money, like I said, car; they lost everything,” said Tyson. “They don’t have anything. I’ve gotten several people to call and try to donate clothes, but most of the clothes, with them being smaller and younger, it’s not their sizes.”

They are asking for donations on a GoFundMe page. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

