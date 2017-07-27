Disc golf course coming to Beaufort County Community College

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents of Beaufort County will soon have a new way to get active at the community college and it all starts with a frisbee.

“The goal is to get the frisbee into the basket in as a few of throws as possible,” says Jay Sullivan, VP of Research of Institutional Effectiveness.

Switch out a club and a tee for a disk and a basket and you’ve got disc golf.

“We actually have been thinking above this for several years,” Serena Sullivan, Executive Director of the Foundation at Beaufort Community College said. “Putting the course on campus to add additional opportunities for the college, as well as the staff and the community…to have a good time on campus.”

“For fun, for student engagement, for physical activity, we will also offer it at one of our physical education courses, and there have been discussions about forming a team eventually,” Sullivan said.

The course will be open for to students, faculty, and the public for free, with a disc only costing five to 10 dollars.

“It’s a great way for people to exercise,” says Sullivan. “It spans all ages from the very young to the very old so people can play as a family.”

Not only is this a fun new addition on campus, but also helpful for local businesses.

“The funds that we are going to be using will be donated,” Sullivan said. “And we are seeking sponsorships for the baskets.”

Each basket costs $375 to sponsor, which includes a plaque on the basket. For First Bank, it was a no brainer to get involved.

“I love this,” William Taylor, Area Executive of First Bank said. “I said can we be on the number tee box? She said you’re the first to ask and she said the early bird catches the worm!”

“Invest in our community. Invest in our community college,” said Taylor. “You can never invest too much in education. It’s really what’s going to drive our continued success. As we look for manufacturing companies to come in to make sure we have a skilled workforce.”