Community donates fans for Onslow Co. seniors

ONSLOW CO., N.C. (WNCT)–After an outpouring of support from the community, Onslow County Senior Services now has enough fans for its senior fan program.
We first told you a few weeks ago about the program’s need for donations after it ran out of fans.
Multiple donations poured in and the program now has about 250 fans to give out.
Staff is working to get fans to seniors in the outlying community.
“We needed to make sure we got them into the outlying communities and hit the rural areas for people who weren’t able to make it all the way into our senior center,” Christine Kinnett, director of senior services, said.
They spent today in the Southwest area and have several more days planned.
Future locations for distributing fans include:
- July 28: Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Dept.
116 Rhodestown Fire Dept. Road
Jacksonville, NC 28540
9AM-NOON
- August 1: Swansboro Fire Dept.
609 W. Corbett Ave.
Swansboro, NC 28584
9AM-NOON
- August 3: Turkey Creek Fire And Rescue Station 2
1576 Old Folkstone Rd.
Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
9AM-NOON
- August 4: Piney Green Volunteer Fire Dept.
2720 Piney Green Rd.
Midway Park, NC 28544
9AM-NOON
To be eligible folks must live in Onslow County, be at least 60 years old or have a disability, and must be at risk for a heat related crisis. The fans are available at no charge.