Plans for a Kinston skate park moving forward

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One Kinston man’s dream is becoming reality.

Earlier this year 9 On Your  Side told you about Kevin Albritton and his dream to bring a skate park to the city of Kinston.

He and community members put together a petition to give to city and county leaders.

During the budget review both the county and the city agreed to put $50,000 each into building a new park.

The park will be located next to Lions Water Park Adventure and the Woodmen Center.

Albritton says everything is moving fast.”Just to get as much support in the beginning and then when Bill was so supportive and then the city council was so supportive it was shocking to be that it was actually a possibility.”

Albritton says with the help of Bill Ellis they should have the park up and running in 60 days.

