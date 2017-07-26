Parents concerns increase over dry drowning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Every summer there are stories in the headlines about days after children go swimming which include their parents finding them dead.

The term dry drowning is a term many parents see surfacing across the web.

Health experts don’t always refer to the term to define drowning.

“It’s not really an acceptable medical term that we use,” said Dr. Matt Ledoux, pediatric doctor at the Brody Medical School at East Carolina University. “Dry drowning versus wet drowning, it’s merely describing whether water enter the lungs or water didn’t enter the lungs.”

Yet, most people don’t know how it can be prevented.

Dr. Ledoux disagrees.

“Most of these things can be prevented, if we are cautious around water,” said Dr. Ledoux.

It’s also something Michael Goodwin considers when taking his kids to the pool.

“As a parent, I would definitely want my kids to have the proper training,” said Michael Goodwin. “I think from an early age that is one of the best remedies for this type of condition.”

One important tip to remember is to always take preventive measures when heading to the pool.

“Water safety is important and teaching our children to swim is probably a really important,” says Dr. Ledoux. “Espically in the younger ages groups where drowning can occur the most.”