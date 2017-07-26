Mentoring program in Kinston hopes to mold strong successful young men

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Kinston man is working to bring fathers and young men together to make a difference in their community.

11-year-old Calvin Starkie Jr spends his summer days with his dad Calvin Starkie senior at their family shop.

Calvin senior says as a father this brings him joy.

“My favorite part of me being a father is seeing a smile on his face each and every day,” said Calvin Sr.

“To be able to take an be a leader you know and an inspiration to him so he can take and know what it means to work and show other people what a person can accomplish out a life,” he added.

Those are qualities Clicent Boyd looks for in his program Real Fathers Real Men.

“As a father God has instructed us to teach these young boys how to become great men not only in their community in the church in their environment in the world,” said Boyd

Both he and Calvin Sr. say Kinston is the perfect place to lead this organization

“Kids don’t really get exposed to a lot of the stuff that they need to get exposed to and they don’t have a lot of mentors to really try to help them out,” said Calvin Sr.

“We can’t save all the youth at one time but if we save one kid and show him the right direction and put him on the right path we did what it is that our job is to do,” said Boyd.

Calvin senior says as long as he is a father, that job is never really finished.

Boyd heads another similar program in Richmond, Virginia.

If you would like to get involved click here.