Community members weigh in on Trump’s transgender military ban

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After President Donald Trump said Wednesday he wanted to ban transgender people from entering the military, 9OYS reached out to a local military agency and LGBT activists to get their take on Trump’s announcement.

A representative with the U.S. Army Recruiting Company in Greenville said he was not authorized to make an official statement on camera but said people typically go into service for five years at a time, and if someone is spending two to three years of those in surgery and rehabilitation, it becomes a money issue.

He said these people would still be getting full-time pay, and tax payer dollars would be going toward the costs of the procedures.

LGBT activists around Greenville; however, said the act is purely discriminatory.

“We exclude people with certain health conditions,” said Amy Bright, executive director of New Greenville. “We exclude people for height and weight requirements. I understand the need to do that. Those are issues that can impact performance. This is not a performance impacting issue, thus it is purely a form of discrimination against the transgender community.”

LGBT activists say they fear a precedent will be set.

“I think it says it’s okay,” said community activist Aaron Lucier. “If the military, which is our government, says that we can discriminate against transgender people in employment, who’s to say a business wouldn’t? Who is to say someone else wouldn’t, and feel that they are justified?”

Both Bright and Lucier agree that they are disappointed with the Trump administration so far.

“He said back in 2016 that there would be no better friend to the LGBT community and he is proving yet again that he is a liar,” Bright said. “This is an unnecessary step. It is discriminatory. He is marginalizing a community that is already marginalized and he is doing it from a place of extremely ill will.”

Local agencies say the issue does not affect a lot of people, but the LGBT community argues that if it does not affect many, then investing in LGBT servicemen and women shouldn’t break the break.

The local agencies are stressing that the decision is not permanent, and there will be further evaluation and analysis on the matter.