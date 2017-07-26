Kinston: A Tale of Two Cities

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Kinston is home to more than 20,000 people, and sometimes comes with an appearance of two different tales.

9OYS reports on them all the time: One of crime and one of major development.

But in the city of Kinston as a whole, poverty and wealth live side by side.

The development of downtown Kinston has been a frequent headline in the news.

Ribbon cutting after ribbon cutting celebrates the growth of an area that was once forgotten.

It’s a change that’s in part due to one man, homegrown entrepreneur Stephen Hill.

With the help of grants and his own investments, in 2009 he started revitalizing abandoned buildings and helping to create an art district downtown.

“There are some people in Kinston that come downtown and say, ‘Wow, I haven’t been downtown in 10 to 15 years,’” Hill said. “Well, if you haven’t been downtown in 10 to 15 years you will see a remarkable change.”

The change is one that many residents who were born and raised in the area want to see grow beyond the limits of downtown Kinston.

“You go down and you’re like, ‘Where am I at?’” said Apostle Sherri Ezzell, senior pastor of Groundbreakers Ministries in Kinston. “You can turn a corner in some of these places, and it’s such a difference, so we’ve got to get a vision for the whole town.”

Ezzell grew up outside city limits and later in life on the west side of Kinston. Her children attended a private Christian school in the area, just as she did growing up.

It’s a stark difference compared to the schools on the east side of town, where proficiency rates in both math and reading are low.

“It’s not acceptable for our community to have a school that has less than 10 percent math proficiency and less than 30 percent reading,” Ezzell said. “That’s not acceptable. It’s time for us to say what it is”

But for years, she couldn’t ignore the changes she was seeing in her community and wanted to join forces with other leaders to get involved.

However, Ezzell says there are some barriers that attribute to bringing change to the area.

“I think we’ve got different areas that talk about getting together, talk about unity,” said Ezzell. “We’ve talked about unity for too long. It’s time for us to put action behind it and come together, east, west, north, south. Let’s consider ourselves one community. Quit separating everything.”

In Kinston, poverty is drawn along racial lines, affecting 16 percent of whites and 40 percent of African-Americans, but Ezzell didn’t directly tie the issues the city is facing to racism.

“I think it’s just in history,’ said Ezzell. “I think this area has a history, and we have to overcome that. “It’s been too long.”

To some, the crime rates are a direct reflection of those numbers; however, police say that’s simply not the case.

“The stereotype of gangs being locked down to a four or five block radius just isn’t true anymore,” said Sgt. Chad Rouse with Kinston police. “It’s not color, it’s not economics, it does not matter.”

For the most part, Ezzell agrees but says while so many people are working to improve conditions in and around all areas of Kinston, more needs to be done to reach those who need the help.

“There are resources but I think a lot of people don’t realize that they’re there because we don’t go out in the communities and tell them,” said Ezzell. “We’re sharing the resources with the people in certain areas and not the areas that are most poverty stricken.”

Ezzell says there are around 300 churches in Kinston and several of them are working together to develop better outreach programs.

“If we are the number one disadvantaged town in North Carolina, then it’s time for the leaders and the churches to rise up and do something about it,” Ezzell said.