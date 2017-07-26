Greenville’s junior fire academy helps install smoke detectors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The news of fires is always a reminder to check your home’s smoke detectors. Today, Greenville’s junior fire marshal academy did just that.

The campers and members of Greenville’s Fire Rescue took the time to help install smoke detectors for residents in the Greenfield Terrace neighborhood.

The campers made sure to remind homeowners to change their detectors every 10 years.

One camper even said it brings joy to his heart to lend a helping hand.

“It felt amazing to help people because that’s what I like to do just help people,” said junior fire marshal Tucker Jackson.

Important tips to remember include:

Test your smoke alarm at least once a month.

Closed doors may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire.

Smoke alarms should be interconnected

Large homes require multiple fire alarms.