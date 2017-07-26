Greenville’s junior fire academy helps install smoke detectors

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The news of fires is always a reminder to check your home’s smoke detectors. Today, Greenville’s junior fire marshal academy did just that.

The campers and members of Greenville’s Fire Rescue took the time to help install smoke detectors for residents in the Greenfield Terrace neighborhood.

The campers made sure to remind homeowners to change their detectors every 10 years.

One camper even said it brings joy to his heart to lend a helping hand.

“It felt amazing to help people because that’s what I like to do just help people,” said junior fire marshal Tucker Jackson.

Important tips to remember include:

  • Test your smoke alarm at least once a month.
  • Closed doors may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire.
  • Smoke alarms should be interconnected
  • Large homes require multiple fire alarms.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s