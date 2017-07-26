Greenville Tar Heel wins Tournament of State Champions with 11-7 win over South Carolina

By Published:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Derrion Geddis and Davis Bradley both homered to lead Greenville Tar Heel to an 11-7 win over Northwood Little League of South Carolina in the championship game of the Tournament of State Champions for 8-10 year olds.

Geddis, Bradley and leadoff hitter Justin Grimes all had three hits apiece in the 15 hit attack for Tar Heel. Geddis drove in four of the 11 runs.

Tar Heel lost its first game of the tournament but went unbeaten after that.

“You could hear our dugout,” said manager Trey Haddock after the win. “We were fired up. Our crowd was fired up. It was a great day.”

Greenville also hosts the 10-11 Tournament of State Champions. That event starts later this week.

