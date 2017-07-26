First Alert Weather: Seasonably Warm and Less Humid for Wednesday

Partly c

SUMMARY: Staying dry for the most part for Wednesday. Details

THIS MORNING: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with temps seasonable temps.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a stray shower along the coast. Highs will climb to the 80s.



TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

TROPICS: Keeping an eye on a cluster of storms. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 68 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast