First Alert Weather: Seasonably Warm and Less Humid for Wednesday

By Published: Updated:

Partly c

SUMMARY: Staying dry for the most part for Wednesday. Details

THIS MORNING: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with temps seasonable temps.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a stray shower along the coast. Highs will climb to the 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

TROPICS:  Keeping an eye on a cluster of storms. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
72° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
70° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
80° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
75° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
75° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
75° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.