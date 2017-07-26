Fire destroys Martin Co. home while owners, pet out for breakfast

WNCT Staff Published:

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Williamston Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. at 3525 Spring Green Road.

Hamilton fire Chief Travis Scott said bystanders saw flames had taken over the home, which is considered total loss.

Because cars were in the driveway, fire fighters thought someone was inside, so they kicked in the door, and busted a window.

Scott said, fortunately, the owner had taken his animals and gotten breakfast, so he was not home.

Fire fighters were able to save some of the owner’s antiques and instrument collection.

 

