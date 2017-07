WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Multiple crews responded to an early morning mobile home fire in the Winterville area Wednesday morning.

Officials say crews responded to 1614 Abbott Farm Rd. around 1:30 a.m.

Multiple crews were on scene including the Red Oak Fire Department, Ayden Fire Department and Winterville EMS.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Crews remained on scene well into the morning.

The fire is under investigation.