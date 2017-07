COLUMBIA, N.C.(WNCT) — Deputies responded to the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm on three separate occasions Tuesday and Wednesday during which EMS transported five inmates to Vidant Chowan Hospital as a result of what the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office said were drug overdoses.

Several other inmates were treated at the prison by EMS and Prison Medical Staff.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation for possible criminal charges.